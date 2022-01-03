Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker spent some time with her children over the weekend

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Beach Day with Penelope and Reign: 'Family Over Everything'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got in some quality family time over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Poosh founder, 42, shared a photo of her and her fiancé enjoying the sunset on the beach, as well as another shot that included her kids Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

"Family over everything 🖤" Barker, 46, commented on the Instagram post.

When another commenter tried to call Kardashian out for not including her eldest child, 12-year-old Mason, in the post, the reality star clapped back and noted that he attended the outing as well.

"just bc he's not in the photo doesn't mean he's not with us 🤦🏻‍♀️" she wrote.

Kardashian and Barker confirmed their high-profile relationship in January 2021. They got engaged in October, when the Blink-182 drummer popped the question on a beach in Montecito, Calif.

Throughout their romance, the duo have regularly posted pictures of their blended family spending time together on social media.

In addition to Kardashian's three kids, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, Barker has several children of his own. He shares step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22 (whose father is legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya), daughter Alabama, who turned 16 on Christmas Eve, and son Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

After the engaged couple and their kids celebrated the holidays together, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is not only "head over heels in love" with Barker because he's "hot and attractive," but because of the way he treats Mason, Penelope and Reign.

"He's so sweet and loving towards her and her children," the source said. "Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well."

While the pair had been friends long before they began their whirlwind romance, the insider added that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also fell for the musician because of his relationship with his own children.