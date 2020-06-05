Kourtney Kardashian: I Have a 'Responsibility' to Teach My Kids About Racism and White Privilege

Kourtney Kardashian says she wants "to speak with [her] kids honestly and often about" racism, "even when the truth is uncomfortable"

Kourtney Kardashian is committed to teaching her children about the impacts of racism and white privilege in the wake of George Floyd's death.

In a new blog post on her lifestyle website Poosh, the reality star and mother of three admits to "feeling very emotional this week," sharing that her "heart is heavy with all the hurt and pain I have been witnessing."

"In a world filled with judgement, it is hard sometimes to find the words, the right words, to fully express how I am feeling in times like these," she begins her post. "I know I need to trust the goodness inside myself and find my truth, and I would much rather speak my truth than to not speak at all."

Kourtney, 41, shares three children with ex Scott Disick — sons Reign Aston, 5, and Mason Dash, 10, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 8 next month — and says that "as a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe."

"The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare [sic] the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable," she shares. "I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year."

Kourtney goes on to "encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything. Allow conversation without judgement, and learn from our children too. We don't know it all."

"My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together," she says. "I've felt like I've always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person."

According to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, "We should all want to do better and be better" — and "the best way to teach respect, love, and kindness is by modeling it. The best way to teach the importance of using your voice and standing up for what is right and what you believe in is by modeling it."

"I have always felt the importance of allowing my kids to be who they are, to give them the tools they need, structure and security as a parent, but to not mold them into any ideal," Kourtney shares. "There is so much I learn from them every day, so much light and perspective they bring to situations, so I encourage you to be open to that as well."

"In order for change to be lasting and not just about this moment, we need to continue the conversation beyond today, this week, this month. God help us," she adds, going on to share a list of book recommendations for parents to read with their kids, including An ABC of Equality by Chana Ginelle Ewing, Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Pena, I Like Myself by Karen Beaumont and The Skin You Live In by Michael Tyler.

Multiple members of the extended Kardashian/Jenner/West family have come out with words of support about being educated and recognizing privilege after Floyd, a 46-year-old truck driver, was killed last week following an incident in which a white police officer pinned Floyd under his knee by his neck.

Kanye West was photographed joining demonstrators in his hometown of Chicago on Thursday. Donning a black face mask, the rapper, 42, wore a dark gray hoodie, tan pants and what appeared to be Yeezy Season 2 sole boots.

Recently, West also created a 529 college savings plan to fully cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, a representative for West confirmed to PEOPLE. In addition, he donated $2 million to support the families of and the legal funds for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, the latter of whom would've turned 27 on Friday.

