Kourtney Kardashian Takes Kids Horseback Riding as They Celebrate Travis Barker's Birthday in Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to vacation in style.

The Poosh founder, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday to give fans an inside look at her family's luxurious vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she and fiancé Travis Barker are celebrating his 46th birthday.

In a series of photos simply captioned, "At sunset," the mom of three can be seen perched on top of a horse with two of her kids, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — on horses next to her.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned an off-the-shoulder floral top and high-waisted black shorts while her kids rode alongside her on the beach at sunset.

In addition to the family horseback riding photos, Kardashian posted a few cute pics of herself, Penelope and Reign on the beach together.

Earlier in the day, Barker, who celebrated his birthday on Nov. 14, took to social media to share the incredible surprise his fiancée gifted him for his special day. "When your dream girl gets you your dream car," he captioned a series of black-and-white photos of what looks like a black Buick from the '80s.

Barker and Kardashian have been friends for years, but took their relationship to the next level in January, PEOPLE confirmed. The couple then made their romance Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

In October, the Blink-182 drummer solidified their relationship after he got down on one knee and proposed to Kardashian on the beach at sunset in Montecito, California, while surrounded by candles and hundreds of red roses.

"Kourtney is of course ecstatic," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him."

Nearly a week after Barker popped the question, a source dished on all the details about the musician's romantic proposal, revealing that it was a "total surprise" for Kardashian.