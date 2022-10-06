Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Supportive' Travis Barker Helped Her Deal with Body Comments amid IVF

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian talked about the constant speculation she was pregnant because of the changes to her body from IVF and praised Travis Barker's support

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about the impact in-vitro fertilization had on her body and mind.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, released Thursday, Kardashian speaks about learning to love her body after the changes that came as a result of trying IVF to conceive with husband Travis Barker.

During a photo shoot, the Lemme founder points out that "obviously my body's changed" and talks about the hormones she was on during IVF, which she elaborates on in a confessional.

"Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically," Kardashian, 43, shares. "I think it's taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes."

Noting that "everyone always comments in every photo that I'm pregnant," Kardashian says that hasn't been the case.

"Obviously, we wish that, but if it's in God's plan then it is," she says of being pregnant.

Travis Barker and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

At the shoot, the Poosh founder tells the other women how much Barker has been praising her body through the changes.

"Having a partner who is so supportive of me and is always complimenting me, no matter what, it's just helping me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point that I love the changes now," she explains.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">kourtney kardashian</a>

Last month, the reality star shut down pregnancy speculation after she shared images of herself on Instagram from a photoshoot, dressed in a brown bandeau top and underwear.

In one of the photos, she stood in front of a mirror while placing her hand on her stomach, leading one user to comment, "Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant."

Kardashian denied the rumors, writing in a reply, "Nope, but you're missing a woman's body."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The mom of three has previously shut down pregnancy speculation over the years. In May 2020, she responded to a user who questioned whether she was pregnant after she posted a bikini photo.

At the time, Kardashian posted a slideshow of photos of herself lounging around in a two-piece paired with a cow-pattern button-up.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," Kardashian wrote back to the user. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Kardashian shares daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Reign, 7, and Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick. Barker is father to Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, whom he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, from her previous relationship with her ex Oscar De La Hoya.

