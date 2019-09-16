Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Disciplining Her Kids with Scott Disick

For Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, spanking is a no-go when it comes to disciplining their three kids.

In a sneak peek for Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick, 36, goes head to head with Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble about whether it is appropriate to spank his child.

“Don’t ever talk about a child like that!” he yells in part at Gamble, 38, who says, “Whippin’ is that discipline!” when talking about Disick’s 7-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland.

Kardashian, 40, has shared in the past that she does not condone the physical form of punishment, saying in a 2012 E!-exclusive vlog (when she was pregnant with Penelope and son Mason Dash was 2 years old), “I know some parents spank their kids and I am really against that.”

“We just communicate, and I know that [Mason] may not always agree with my decision,” added the star, who also shares 4½-year-old son Reign Aston with ex Disick.

In March 2014, Kardashian told Redbook that she “wouldn’t say [she’s] strict” as a mom, but “I love to communicate with my kids, and I constantly check in and try to talk things through instead.”

On her since-closed previous blog, the Poosh founder got candid in January 2018 about how she embraces attachment parenting and co-sleeping with Reign, Penelope and Mason, saying it has “worked for all of us” and “just kind of happened naturally” after Mason’s birth.

“When I had Penelope, I read The Attachment Parenting Book by Dr. Sears — and this style of co-sleeping really worked for us,” she wrote. “It was easier when one of the kids woke up, since I was right there. Co-sleeping just ended up feeling like we all got more sleep.”

“Also, as a working mom, if I didn’t have much time with the kids during the day, at least I knew we’d have the evening together as a family,” Kardashian continued. “Every kid is different, so if it works for you and your family, that’s the most important thing!”

While it’s unclear what sparked the fight in KUWTK‘s upcoming episode, the pair doesn’t hold back, with Disick becoming enraged when Gamble suggests the idea of spanking the Flip It Like Disick star’s daughter.

“If P scratch me, I’m whipping her a—,” says Gamble, to which Disick replies, visibly shocked and angry, “My daughter?” before the conversation quickly escalates.

Near the end of the preview, Gamble becomes even more furious, this time shouting profanity at Disick. “Motherf—, what you talking about?” he says.

At that point, Disick has had enough. “Get the f— outta here!” he exclaims, throwing his hands up.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!