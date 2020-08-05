Kourtney Kardashian previously defended herself when online trolls criticized her for not giving Reign a haircut

Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Not OK' After Son Reign, 5, Shaves His Head

Reign Disick has said goodbye to his long hair!

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her 5-year-old son with a freshly shaved head, writing on her Instagram, "I am not ok."

In the shot, the young boy — who previously had tresses past his shoulders — shows off his new look while wearing a shirt from his father Scott Disick's Talentless clothing brand and a pair of black Balenciaga joggers.

In April, Kardashian, 41, defended herself when online trolls criticized her for not giving Reign a haircut. After posting a gallery of her family’s Easter celebrations, including a video of Reign reacting to his Easter basket, one Instagram user wrote, “Bruh cut your son hair…smh.”

The mother of three was quick to respond at the hater, calling Reign's long locks: “Most gorgeous hair on Earth.”

“Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” she added, quoting her now-iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians catchphrase.

She also clapped back at criticism over her son's tresses last year when another commenter told her that she "really need to cut his hair."

“She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own," Kardashian wrote back. "He is a happy boy."

All three of Kardashian's children have rocked longer hairstyles in the past. The Poosh founder's 10-year-old son Mason grew out his hair in his younger days, but opted for an edgy look that was shaved on one side and long on the other in 2015.

As for daughter Penelope, the 8-year-old received her first trim in February 2019.

Earlier this year, Kardashian spoke about the importance of being "present" for her family, telling Vogue Arabia that she actively dedicates time to her kids.

"I always try my absolute best when I'm with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we're doing, and have those moments where you're looking in each other's eyes and connecting," she said.

As for finding those special moments to relax together, "I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats," she explained. "We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day."

In the interview, Kardashian also shared that she practices self-care by doing "a double session" of therapy weekly.