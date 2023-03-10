Kourtney Kardashian and Son Reign, 8, Rock Matching Bleach Blonde Hair

The Kardashians star posted a collage of photos to Instagram Thursday that included a recent image of her and son Reign Aston twinning with bright blonde locks

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 10, 2023 08:58 AM
Kourtney Kardashian and Son Reign rocking matching bleach blonde hair
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is living out the saying "like mother, like son."

The Kardashians star, 43, posted a collage of photos to Instagram Thursday that included a recent image of her and son Reign Aston, 8, twinning with bright blonde locks and dark brown eyebrows.

In the photo, the mother and son lounge in bed as Reign looks off to the side while making a funny face.

The mom of three captioned the post with several emojis including a picture frame, a peace sign, a motorcycle, a palm tree and a stoplight. These match the collage photos, which include an image of Kardashian looking at art, a throwback photo of her throwing the peace sign and a shot of her wearing a "Mrs. Barker" white leather jacket, in a nod to her husband Travis Barker.

Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares Reign and siblings Mason Dash, 13, and Penelope Scotland, 10, teased the matching hair looks earlier this week when he posted a photo of his youngest son.

"Laces out," Disick, 39, captioned the shot in which Reign held a football to the camera wearing a crimson hoodie, red T-shirt and black sweatpants. He also shared a close-up of Reign's side profile, with his dark lashes and brows popping in comparison to his light hair.

Kardashian debuted her new look on March 5. "Seventeen-year-old Kourt... strikes again," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside some throwback photos of the style inspiration behind her blonde bob.

"Bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate," Kardashian captioned a '90s snapshot, which showed her sporting a similar look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpZd135u6gl/. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram. x2

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian wore the look for a night on the town with Barker in Las Vegas, where they attended UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena, posting photos of the championship belt in their laps.

She also posted a snap next to a Vegas slot machine in a series of Instagram snaps that quoted Hunter S. Thompson's iconic novelFear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

"Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas ... with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether," the post read.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Channels 'Fear and Loathing' During Las Vegas Vacation with Travis Barker
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpZd135u6gl/. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Channels Her High School Style with Blond Bob: 'Bored During Finals'
Scott Disick Shows Off Son Reign's Bleach Blonde Hair as He Throws Around a Football
Scott Disick Shows Off Son Reign's Bleach Blonde Hair Days After Kourtney Kardashian Goes Blonde
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet TikTok Video with Stepson Landon Barker: Watch
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Pic of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream In Pink PJs and Matching Pink Hair: ‘Baby Love’
Kim Kardashian Shares Pink-Themed Photos of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream: 'Baby Love'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Black-and-White Shot of Travis Barker Shaving Son Reign's Head
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Gets a Haircut from Travis Barker in Sweet Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CohyTM4Jetv/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Photo of Kardashian Kids: 'Whole Tribe Is a Vibe'
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Throw Son Mason a West Hollywood Bar Mitzvah
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Throw Son Mason's Bar Mitzvah Party at West Hollywood Nightclub
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram . kourtney k posted for alabama Barker's birthday including throwback photos of her and penelope pre kravis
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Alabama Barker's Birthday with Throwback Snaps of Her and Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Match for NYE
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate New Year's Eve in Matching Pajamas and Party Gear
Kim Kardashian says she misses blonde hair
Kim Kardashian Admits She Already Misses Her Blonde Hair After Dyeing Her Locks Back to Brown
Kourtney Kardashian Says Sons Shared Birthday Is ‘One of the Best Days of My Life’
Kourtney Kardashian Says Sons' Shared Birthday Is 'One of the Best Days of My Life'
Kourtney kardashian christmas Trees
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Red Christmas Trees as She Teases Her Holiday Decor
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates the Return of Fall with Photo Collage Featuring Her Kids and Husband Travis Barker. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJz9ggrI8j/gshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Fall with Photo Collage Featuring Her Kids and Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Son Reign, 7, Bringing Back His Mohawk Hairstyle. https://www.instagram.com/p/CetpuDKJJxO/.
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Son Reign, 7, Bringing Back His Mohawk Hairstyle