Kourtney Kardashian and Son Reign, 8, Rock Matching Bleach Blonde Hair

Kourtney Kardashian is living out the saying "like mother, like son."

The Kardashians star, 43, posted a collage of photos to Instagram Thursday that included a recent image of her and son Reign Aston, 8, twinning with bright blonde locks and dark brown eyebrows.

In the photo, the mother and son lounge in bed as Reign looks off to the side while making a funny face.

The mom of three captioned the post with several emojis including a picture frame, a peace sign, a motorcycle, a palm tree and a stoplight. These match the collage photos, which include an image of Kardashian looking at art, a throwback photo of her throwing the peace sign and a shot of her wearing a "Mrs. Barker" white leather jacket, in a nod to her husband Travis Barker.

Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares Reign and siblings Mason Dash, 13, and Penelope Scotland, 10, teased the matching hair looks earlier this week when he posted a photo of his youngest son.

"Laces out," Disick, 39, captioned the shot in which Reign held a football to the camera wearing a crimson hoodie, red T-shirt and black sweatpants. He also shared a close-up of Reign's side profile, with his dark lashes and brows popping in comparison to his light hair.

Kardashian debuted her new look on March 5. "Seventeen-year-old Kourt... strikes again," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside some throwback photos of the style inspiration behind her blonde bob.

"Bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate," Kardashian captioned a '90s snapshot, which showed her sporting a similar look.

Kardashian wore the look for a night on the town with Barker in Las Vegas, where they attended UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena, posting photos of the championship belt in their laps.

She also posted a snap next to a Vegas slot machine in a series of Instagram snaps that quoted Hunter S. Thompson's iconic novel – Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

"Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas ... with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether," the post read.