Little Fighter! Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Her 'Karate Kid' Son Reign, 4½

Reign Aston is learning the subtle art of “Wax on, wax off.”

Kourtney Kardashian‘s 4½-year-old son strikes a series of impressively disciplined poses in a photo slideshow the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared to Instagram Wednesday evening.

Reign is dressed in the martial art’s signature white karategi uniform with a white belt and black sneakers, his hair tied back as he holds up his fists for the camera.

“My karate kid,” Kardashian, 40, captioned the cute post.

Kardashian opened up to PEOPLE this week about her faith, revealing that the column on her Poosh website from her pastors was inspired by her own interest in creating conversations about spirituality.

“I have a lot of close friends who are pastors from going to great churches, and I was interested in how to incorporate spirituality and my beliefs into my children’s lives because my dad did such a great job of it with us,” the reality star said.

But despite her desire to educate Reign and his siblings Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 9½, “I don’t want to be forceful with them, I want them to have an understanding of spirituality,” she added.

Kardashian recently made headlines after this past Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, when things got heated between her ex Scott Disick and mother Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble about physically disciplining their daughter.

The drama started after the reality star mentioned she and Disick, 36, were having behavioral problems with Penelope, revealing that she had scratched their nanny on the face and can often be “out of control.” Things escalated when Gamble, 38, suggested spanking Penelope.

“In my opinion beating children is not the way to ‘get your kids in check’. When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter in response to a fan who told her she needed to take Penelope’s behavioral issues more seriously.

“Of course there are many consequences which we dealt with, I am very proud of my kids and being a parent isn’t always easy, but we do have consequences that don’t involve physical harm,” she posted separately, adding in a third tweet, “They’re children and she was clearly hurting inside so hurting her physically is not going to make anything better. How do we not know better by now?! #KUWTK”