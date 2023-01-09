Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Gets a Haircut from Travis Barker in Sweet Photo

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared a sweet stepparenting moment between Travis Barker and her youngest son, Reign.

On Sunday, the Lemme founder shared a photo dump on Instagram, simply captioning it, "blah blah blah."

Among the photos shared is a poignant black-and-white shot where Kardashian Barker's 8-year-old son stares into the camera as Barker's tattooed arms hold a buzzer over his head.

The 43-year-old mom of three shares sons Reign and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, 47, shares daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with ex Shanna Moakler.

The couple hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party last month — and days later, the Poosh co-founder shared gorgeous scenes on Instagram from the extravagant holiday experience with her children.

Multiple members of the Kardashian-Barker clan made an appearance in the festive photo carousel. Penelope attended the family festivities looking like a mini-me of her mom. She dressed in her version of Kardashian Barker's fashion-forward dress; it was in the shape of a ball gown and featured floral detail.

Her brother Reign sported a black t-shirt underneath a satin, black tux with gold embellishment. He proudly wore the look with black boots with a green alien printed all over them.

The famous mom captioned the stylish set of snaps: "Twas the night before Christmas…since 1979❤️."