Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Gets a Haircut from Travis Barker in Sweet Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker each share three children with their exes and have publicly discussed growing their blended family

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 02:19 PM
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Black-and-White Shot of Travis Barker Shaving Son Reign's Head
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared a sweet stepparenting moment between Travis Barker and her youngest son, Reign.

On Sunday, the Lemme founder shared a photo dump on Instagram, simply captioning it, "blah blah blah."

Among the photos shared is a poignant black-and-white shot where Kardashian Barker's 8-year-old son stares into the camera as Barker's tattooed arms hold a buzzer over his head.

The 43-year-old mom of three shares sons Reign and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, 47, shares daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with ex Shanna Moakler.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Kourtney kardashian/instagram

The couple hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party last month — and days later, the Poosh co-founder shared gorgeous scenes on Instagram from the extravagant holiday experience with her children.

Multiple members of the Kardashian-Barker clan made an appearance in the festive photo carousel. Penelope attended the family festivities looking like a mini-me of her mom. She dressed in her version of Kardashian Barker's fashion-forward dress; it was in the shape of a ball gown and featured floral detail.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Kourtney kardashian/instagram

Her brother Reign sported a black t-shirt underneath a satin, black tux with gold embellishment. He proudly wore the look with black boots with a green alien printed all over them.

The famous mom captioned the stylish set of snaps: "Twas the night before Christmas…since 1979❤️."

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Match for NYE
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate New Year's Eve in Matching Pajamas and Party Gear
kate hudson matt bellamy family
Celebrity Blended Families Who've Made It Work in Hollywood
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram . kourtney k posted for alabama Barker's birthday including throwback photos of her and penelope pre kravis
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Alabama Barker's Birthday with Throwback Snaps of Her and Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian Says Sons Shared Birthday Is ‘One of the Best Days of My Life’
Kourtney Kardashian Says Sons' Shared Birthday Is 'One of the Best Days of My Life'
Kourtney kardashian christmas Trees
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Red Christmas Trees as She Teases Her Holiday Decor
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Stepson Landon Barker Says He's 'So Thankful' for Her and Her Family
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Sep 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Blended Family amid Unplugged Dinner Son Mason Skipped: 'True Love'
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment
Headline: Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9TOBDvl_I/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out in Their Black Tie Best at Landon Barker's Birthday
kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Supportive' Travis Barker Helped Her Deal with Body Comments amid IVF
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kourtney Kardashian Had No Hesitation About Taking Travis Barker's Last Name: 'A Given'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian's Prince Has Come! See What Pic of Her and Travis Barker She's Comparing to 'Cinderella'
Kourtney Kardashian, Atiana De La Hoya
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker's Daughter 'Sweetest in All the Land' in Birthday Message
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blended Family