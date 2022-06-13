Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign's fresh 'do comes almost two years after he first debuted a mohawk on dad Scott Disick's Instagram page

Reign Aston is rocking a mohawk this summer!

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of black-and-white images to her Instagram feed, showing off her 7-year-old son's new 'do.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Simply captioned with "🪒" and "🤘🏼" emojis, the photos see Reign sitting in a bathroom admiring his fresh cut, with glimpses from the front and side.

Among the comments was a string of heart emojis from Avril Lavigne, who has collaborated with Reign's new stepdad Travis Barker on music through the years.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Son Reign, 7, Bringing Back His Mohawk Hairstyle. https://www.instagram.com/p/CetpuDKJJxO/. Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Son Reign, 7, Bringing Back His Mohawk Hairstyle. https://www.instagram.com/p/CetpuDKJJxO/.

Left: Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Right: Reign Disick | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Reign first rocked a mohawk back in September 2020, showing off the edgy 'do on dad Scott Disick's Instagram feed, in a selfie with Disick, 39, as the two posed in front of an ocean backdrop.

Dressed in a tropical-print shirt and dark sunglasses with his hair slicked back, Disick carried a shirtless Reign — who had his head tilted slightly toward the camera, putting his fresh mohawk on display in all its glory.

"Covid cuts," the Flip It Like Disick star wrote in his caption.

Disick shares three kids with Kourtney, 43: Reign, daughter Penelope Scotland, who turns 10 next month, and son Mason Dash, 12. All three kids recently jetted to Italy for the wedding of Kourtney and Barker, 46. (Disick was not in attendance.)

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates "Birthday Twins" Mason and Reign in Sweet Instagram Tribute

Although Disick did not attend the wedding festivities alongside his children, he did celebrate his 39th birthday with them in the Hamptons shortly thereafter.

In a since-deleted video shared on his Instagram feed, Disick and the kids couldn't stop laughing as they were seen playing around on a bed.

"Happy birthday 2 me!" he wrote in the caption. "Biggest blessing of my life right here!"