Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign's 'Cozy' Bedroom: It's a 'Great Space to Hang Out In'

Penelope Scotland isn’t the only Disick kid with cool digs — little brother Reign Aston is in on the fun too.

And through images released on her app Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mother of three now offers fans an inside look into the bedroom of her youngest child, 2.

“Reign’s bedroom is such a cozy space,” Kardashian, 37, writes of her son’s adventure-inspired digs. “Of course, Reign loves his lion — and we have a bunch of other super-soft stuffed animals made of shearling and alpaca fur that Reign likes to sleep with.”

She adds of her older son Mason Dash, 7, “This vintage airplane was in Mason’s old room. When we moved, he wanted to give it to Reign, so we mounted it on the wall.”

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian

Based on the space’s décor, Reign is likely being influenced to dream big and one day pursue his own journey. But for now, his mama likes to be close by.

“I love having a daybed in this space so I can sleep here when Reign is sick or needs me,” Kardashian writes. “I slept in his room the first three months of his life (most nights with Mason and Penelope in the room, too), so a full-size daybed is amazing.”

One item that really brings the room together? The plush rug, which is as much for practical purposes as it is for aesthetics.

“My interior decorator Martyn Lawrence Bullard found this gigantic fur rug for Mason’s room at my old house,” Kardashian explains. “We ended up putting it in Reign’s new room to make it cozy — which is important when you spend so much time playing on the floor!”

“To keep toys organized, I use these linen-lined baskets to neatly store stuffed animals,” Kardashian shares.

And whether it’s sleep time, playtime or story time, the room’s layout — and light sources — have Reign covered, according to his mom.