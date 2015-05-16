The reality star, 36, posted the sweet snap on Saturday

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Second Picture of Her 'RAD Little Bunny' Reign

The littlest Kardashian family member, Reign Aston Disick, made his second social media appearance on Saturday in an adorable new photo shared by mom Kourtney Kardashian.

In a photo posted on Saturday, 5-month-old Reign is seen lounging in a carrier, wearing a onesie and soft tan hat, complete with bunny ears.

“My RAD little bunny,” Kardashian wrote on the Instagram photo.

Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian; Inset JPVegas/FameFlynet

Reign, who was born Dec. 14, is the reality star’s third child with longtime boyfriend Scott Disick.

Social media-savvy Kardashian, 36, has largely kept her youngest child out of the public eye, sharing only one image of the baby before Saturday’s pic.

Reign’s older siblings, Mason Dash, 5, and Penelope Scotland, 2, are already used to the spotlight at a young age. Mason has even been photographed with some of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s famous friends – including Justin Bieber.