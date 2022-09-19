Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation After Sharing Photo Posing in Lingerie

Kourtney Kardashian is clapping back at social media users asking whether she's pregnant after she shared a series of photos wearing lingerie.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old shared images of herself on Instagram from a recent photoshoot, dressed in a brown bandeau top and underwear.

In one of the photos, she stands in front of a mirror while placing her hand on her stomach, leading one user to comment, "Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant."

The reality star denied the rumors, writing in a reply, "Nope, but you're missing a woman's body."

The Poosh founder has previously shut down pregnancy speculation over the years. In May 2020, she responded to a user who questioned whether she was pregnant after she posted a bikini photo.

At the time, Kardashian posted a slideshow of photos of herself lounging around in two-piece paired with a cow pattern button-up.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," Kardashian wrote back to the user. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Kardashian shares sons Reign, 7, and Mason, 12 and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kardashian and Travis Barker have been open about their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, which they are on to add to their blended family that already includes five children.

A source told PEOPLE in April that the couple, who legally got married in early May and later tied the knot for the third time in Italy, "decided to try and get pregnant after they had dated for a few months" and started the IVF process "last summer."

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster. They never expected it to be as hard as it's been," said the insider. "It's been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby."