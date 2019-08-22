Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of 'Tarzan' Son Reign Swinging from Monkey Bars

Kourtney Kardashian is proudly calling son Reign “Tarzan” after the adventurous 4-year-old showed off his impressive skills on a set of playground monkey bars.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 40, shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories, which shows Reign leaping onto the park structure and then swinging wildly as he held on with his toes dangling above the sandbox.

While he was able to take on the playground task with ease, Reign needed a little help from his big sister Penelope, 7, with getting down.

After he held on for a few seconds too long, Penelope rushed to Reign’s side and sweetly caught him before he let go.

Kardashian, who is also mom to son Mason with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, has been making plenty of amazing memories with her children this summer.

Earlier this week, Kardashian shared a slideshow of photos from her recent idyllic trip to Idaho.

The shots included photos of her and Penelope golfing and stunning snapshots of the sun setting in a meadow of trees.

While many fans praised Kardashian for sharing the precious moments, others slammed her by claiming that she doesn’t work.

“Kourtney this is why ppl say u don’t work girl 💁🏽‍♀️,” one commenter wrote, while another said that “working moms are dedicated too.”

“Who says I am not a working mom?” Kardashian wrote back. “Because I most definitely am. Working mom’s can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

“We all have our priorities,” she said in another comment. “So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

The trip to Idaho came just after a luxurious few weeks in Italy, an experience that made the mother of three emotional, sharing that she felt “overwhelmingly grateful” for the time with her children abroad.

“Wow, I just had the most beautiful night with my kids watching the sunset, feeling overwhelmingly grateful for this past few weeks spent together in Italy and so in awe of God’s creation there was nothing for me to do but cry (happy tears),” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.