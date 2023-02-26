Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet TikTok Video with Stepson Landon Barker: Watch

Travis Barker's wife and 19-year-old son joined forces to film a fun collab for social media

By
Published on February 26, 2023 08:00 PM
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is having some fun on TikTok with stepson Landon Barker.

On Thursday, The Poosh founder, 43, and her 19-year-old stepson joined forces to film a TikTok video together, set to a trending sped up version of "Sure Thing" by Miguel.

In the clip, Kardashian is seen wearing a hoodie and shades while dining inside as her stepson begins filming.

After the mom of three takes a sip from her cup, she appears to be laughing as Landon continues to lip-sync and make hand gestures during the song.

Barker is the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, whom Kardashian wed at a California courthouse in May 2022, shortly after their "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in April.

Each star is a parent of three: Kardashian shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with her ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker is father to Landon, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The couple's blended family have shared some adorable moments together since Kardashian and Barker got married — the latest being Travis cutting 8-year-old Reign's hair.

Last Thanksgiving, the Lemme founder shared photos from her family's holiday on her Instagram Story and reposted her stepson's post in which he expressed gratitude for his newly extended family.

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated by Stepson Landon on Thanksgiving
Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

"@kourtneykardashian I'm so thankful for you and I love you guys!" he wrote in the post, which included a photo of himself, Travis, Kourtney, Reign, and Penelope.

On the recent season finale of The Kardashians, Kardashian noted: "Our family's expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for."

She continued, "I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."

