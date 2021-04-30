Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles with Youngest Son in Series of Sweet Snaps: ‘Kisses on a Reigny Day’

Kourtney Kardashian co-parents sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope with her ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign requested a sweet kiss from his mom in a note.

The 6-year-old, Kourtney shared, wrote her a note that said "kiss me Reign" and of course, she obliged.

In photos the mom-of-three posted, she cradled Reign while they were both in pajamas and planted a kiss on her son.

"Kisses on a Reigny day," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, captioned the sweet pictures.

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Earlier in the day, Kourtney shared a video waking up in bed with all of her children.

In addition to Reign, The Poosh founder and her ex Scott Disick share son Mason, 11, and daughter Penelope, 8.

"Good morning. I'm down at the end somehow," she wrote over the clip of her children taking over the top half of her bed.

Kourtney and Disick, 37, have been co-parenting since their split in 2015.

The Talentless founder admitted in last week's episode of KUWTK that the hardest part about their close-knit friendship is him coping with jealousy when Kourtney is dating someone.

"I feel like, I just don't like seeing you with another guy," he said to the mother of his three children. "It hurt [sic] me when you're with somebody else and waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. It was just unhealthy and it just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean? And now, I wake up with no real problems. I'm, like, care-free in the sense I don't have that, which used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day."

The Flip it Like Disick star added: "The big fear is if you start dating again, then it goes back to that and I have to feel, like, a different way again and it's just hard. It sucks. I guess now that you're single and I'm single and you haven't been with somebody in a bit, either we figure out creating our own lives together or separately."

"With Travis, he is struggling even more. Before Travis, Kourtney's relationships were never serious. It was more like flings," the insider said. "With Travis, it's different."

"Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly," the source added. "His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation."

Barker, 45, is also a dad.