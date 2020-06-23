Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos That Son Reign, 5, Took of Her During Family Trip to Wyoming

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Aston is turning out to be quite the photographer!

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, shared some sweet pictures her 5-year-old took of her during their family vacation to Wyoming.

In the portraits, the mom of three — who also shares son Mason Dash, 10, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 7, with ex Scott Disick — models a white belted dress and matching knee-high boots in front of a stack of hay bales.

Action shots taken by the Reign show Kourtney draping a yellow plaid shirt from Outerknown across her arms.

"Reign’s perspective 📸," she wrote, crediting her son in the caption of the post.

Kourtney also showed off Reign's photography skills in an Instagram post earlier this month, posting several candid photos taken by the young boy.

In one of the pictures, the Poosh founder flashes a peace sign at the camera while cleaning up in front of a bathroom sink.

"Reminder from Reign to please wash your hands," Kourtney captioned the slideshow.

"They all love Cody because it's amazing for the kids; so much freedom for them to run around and play," the source said. "And they love how quiet, beautiful and peaceful it is."

"They were happy to all be together for North's birthday," the source added. "No one has travel plans this summer, so Cody will be their escape when they want to get away from Los Angeles."

Kourtney's latest post comes just a day after she paid tribute to Disick in honor of Father's Day, posting a picture of them together with their three children.

"Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones," she wrote on Instagram.

The former couple have been open about their desire to co-parent amicably after their split. In an April 2019 video for Poosh, Kourtney sat down with her ex, where they revealed that they were going to regular therapy to help them be the best parents possible.

“I think the hardest part [of co-parenting] was when we both started new relationships,” said Kourtney, who dated Younes Bendjima before they split in August 2018 and reconciled this past December. ” ‘Cause that caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids.”

“I think other people think if they were in [our] position, they couldn’t [co-parent]. And I don’t think a lot of people are probably strong enough to do it,” Scott said in the video. “And it’s not the easiest thing for us, but the fact that we’ve tried and we made it work makes life that much better.”

“I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day,” he added.

In April, another source told PEOPLE that the friendly exes “have created a safe situation for the kids” as they continue to co-parent amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The kids are able to spend time with Scott too,” the source said.

“The kids visit Scott as usual. Otherwise, the kids live with Kourtney,” the insider added. “They stay home and are not around other people.”