Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Snap of Sister Khloé's Daughter True Dressed Like a Pumpkin

Baby’s first October!

Documenting a family trip to a pumpkin patch, Kourtney Kardashian took a break from posting sweet snapshots of her kids on Sunday to share an aww-inducing snap of her sister Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True.

In the sweet image, baby True, 6 months, wears a pint-sized pumpkin costume, complete with an orange hat and a dress covered with a jack-o-lantern print. To make matters even cuter, the snap was taken while True was sitting on the ground, surrounded by pumpkins!

Making sure the image was seen by all the right people, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, tagged the little cutie’s parents in the snap.

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

On Saturday, the mother of three also shared two sweet snapshots from the trip featuring her daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 3.

Giving True a run for her money, in one of the images, Reign strikes a pouty pose while hanging out of the nose of an oversized jack-o-lantern.

Penelope and Reign Disick Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Reign Disick Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While it’s not immediately clear whether Khloé, 34, joined her family for the outing, she did share an image from her daughter’s half birthday on Friday.

For the celebration, the Good American designer threw a “cousin cupcake” party that was attended by Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 8 months, Kim Kardashian West’s kids Chicago, 8 months, and Saint, 2, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 1.

“Cousin Cupcake Party!!!” she captioned a photo of the adorable children sitting on a blanket while surrounded by different sprinkle-topped cupcakes and a big cake for the birthday girl.

Referring to the family’s E! reality series, she also added, “Keeping Up With The Kousins.”

The reality star went on to reveal on social media that she’s already planning a second cupcake celebration after True’s cousin North returns from her trip to Africa with her parents.

“I’m so excited!! Planning another cupcake party 4 Norths return w all the cousins. Maybe this time @kourtneykardash won’t ‘forget’ lol,” she wrote on Saturday, poking fun at the fact that Kourtney’s children weren’t present for the party.

“I bought all of the girls tutus this morning! You know we have a color scheme to abide by 😝 I need to buy the boys something too 🤔,” she continued in a separate Tweet, later adding that capes might be perfect.

I’m so excited!! Planning another cupcake party 4 Norths return w all the cousins. Maybe this time @kourtneykardash won’t “forget” lol I mean…I bought all of the girls tutus this morning! You know we have a color scheme to abide by 😝 I need to buy the boys something too 🤔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2018

Maybe capes for the boys!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2018

All of the festivities come as Khloé has decided to stay put in Los Angeles six months after her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

A source close to the reality star told PEOPLE she’s “very happy to be with her family in Los Angeles” and hasn’t been discussing moving to Ohio with her 6-month-old daughter despite previous intentions to join Thompson in Cleveland, where he plays for the Cavaliers.

“Khloé seems great,” the insider added. “She is still in L.A. with True. There hasn’t been any new talk about moving to Cleveland. It seems she isn’t moving back right now.”