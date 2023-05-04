Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Her 'IVF Body' as She Lounges Outside in Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is getting real about her journey with in vitro fertilization.

On Wednesday, the POOSH founder, 44, shared a new photo of herself on her Instagram Story in which she proudly shows off her body in a bikini.

The star, who has been open about her journey of trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker, candidly added the text "a little IVF body" next to her stomach on the picture.

In the snap, Kardashian lounges outside with a group of friends as she wears a black string bikini, black sunglasses and layers of silver necklaces.

Kardashian and Barker's blended family currently includes five children: Kardashian has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while Barker is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The pair opened up about their journey to having a baby on the Hulu series The Kardashians last May. In one episode, they revealed that they would be going into an egg retrieval for the first time. The following week, they shared that the "egg retrieval didn't go the way that we would've hoped."

"He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage," she explained. "We start back again and we are at Dr. A's office to check my follicles."

While at the appointment, Dr. A noted, "This is the best it's ever been. We've never gotten to this point."

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"The fertility journey, Travis and I stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do," said Kardashian in a confessional. "It's nice to hear good news and have some positivity, so we love that but we just wait to hear the final thoughts from Dr. Wood once he receives my blood work and really gets to look at the follicles."

In December, the star said she was feeling like herself after stopping IVF treatments for 10 months.

"Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," she wrote in an Instagram story on top of a photo of her treadmill's dashboard. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"