Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Her 'IVF Body' as She Lounges Outside in Bikini

The POOSH founder has been open about her journey to have a baby with husband Travis Barker

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 02:19 PM
Kourtney Kardashian instagram story
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is getting real about her journey with in vitro fertilization.

On Wednesday, the POOSH founder, 44, shared a new photo of herself on her Instagram Story in which she proudly shows off her body in a bikini.

The star, who has been open about her journey of trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker, candidly added the text "a little IVF body" next to her stomach on the picture.

In the snap, Kardashian lounges outside with a group of friends as she wears a black string bikini, black sunglasses and layers of silver necklaces.

Kardashian and Barker's blended family currently includes five children: Kardashian has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while Barker is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney Kardashian instagram story
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The pair opened up about their journey to having a baby on the Hulu series The Kardashians last May. In one episode, they revealed that they would be going into an egg retrieval for the first time. The following week, they shared that the "egg retrieval didn't go the way that we would've hoped."

"He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage," she explained. "We start back again and we are at Dr. A's office to check my follicles."

While at the appointment, Dr. A noted, "This is the best it's ever been. We've never gotten to this point."

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"The fertility journey, Travis and I stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do," said Kardashian in a confessional. "It's nice to hear good news and have some positivity, so we love that but we just wait to hear the final thoughts from Dr. Wood once he receives my blood work and really gets to look at the follicles."

In December, the star said she was feeling like herself after stopping IVF treatments for 10 months.

"Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," she wrote in an Instagram story on top of a photo of her treadmill's dashboard. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

Related Articles
Rosie O'Donnell Says Her 'Now and Then' Character Was Supposed to Be Gay but Producer Nixed It
Rosie O'Donnell Talks 'Real Relationships' She's Formed with Other Parents of Children with Autism on TikTok
Bailey Cypheridge(right), daughter of Melissa Etheridge in season 1, episode 5 of MTV’s Family Legacy
Bailey Cypheridge Tells PEOPLE What It's Like Growing Up on the Road with Melissa Etheridge (Exclusive)
The Baldwin Family
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share Photos with All Seven Kids as They Celebrate Son's 5th Birthday
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Laments After Pregnant Daughter Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl: 'I Wanted to Be Surprised'
Leah Van Dale, WWE's Carmella, Expecting Baby After Losses: 'Our Little Miracle'
WWE's Carmella Is Pregnant Following Miscarriage, Ectopic Pregnancy: 'Our Little Miracle'
Emmy Rossum's Daughter Holds Her Baby Brother in Sweet First Photo of the Siblings
Emmy Rossum Helps Her Daughter Hold Baby Brother in Sweet First Photo of the Siblings
priyanka chopra baby
Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Overlooks N.Y.C. in Cute New Photo: 'U Make It All Worthwhile'
Jennifer Lopez with her children Max and Emme (1) Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck (2)
Jennifer Lopez Says Her Kids 'Love' and 'Appreciate' Stepdad Ben Affleck: 'He's a Wonderful Father'
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Saved Her from Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals While Heading to Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals at Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party: 'She's a JPG Girl'
Kylie Jenner Stuns in a Blue and Red Satin Outfit with daughter Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner Coordinates Outfit with Daughter Stormi Before Heading to 2023 Met Gala: Photo
Kailyn Lowry Reveals Son Isaac, 13, Urged Her to 'Use a Condom' After Finding Sex Toys in Kitchen
Kailyn Lowry Reveals Son Isaac, 13, Urged Her to 'Use a Condom' After Finding Sex Toys in Kitchen
Gina Rodriguez Explains What Mother's Day Means to Her as a New Mom: 'I Never Really Understood'
Gina Rodriguez Shares What Mother's Day Means to Her as a New Mom: 'I Never Really Understood' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: John Mulaney attends the 'Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers' premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 18, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney); https://www.instagram.com/p/Crrk5OHJOtq/. John Mulaney/Instagram
John Mulaney Reveals the Adorable Way He Honors Son Malcolm During Netflix Comedy Special
Khloe Kardashian, True, Dream
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, Niece Dream Are Fashionistas as They Model Pink Outfits: Photos