The Poosh founder enjoyed horseback riding, exploring, and watching sunsets with her three kids during the recent vacation

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Some Special Photos from Their Family Trip to Wyoming: 'God's Country'

Howdy from 'God's country'!

Kourtney Kardashian shared several photos on Instagram Monday from the family's recent trip to Wyoming, where they enjoyed horseback riding, exploring, and watching sunsets.

Kourtney, 41, shared a series of snaps that showed her posing with some of her nieces and nephews, as well as photos of her own children enjoying the great outdoors.

"God’s country," said the mother of three in the caption for the post.

In one of the sweet snaps, Kourtney takes 13-month-old nephew Pslam for a horse ride.

The slideshow also features photos of her children Reign Aston, 5, and Penelope Scotland, 7, spending time in nature with their cousin North West, 7.

On Sunday, Kourtney also shared a photo from Yellow Stone National Park, which featured herself as well as Mason Dash, 10, Reign and daughter Penelope Scotland, 7, munching on some takeout with their cousins North and Saint West, 4½.

"picnic in the pickup," she wrote in the caption for the snap.

The Poosh founder revealed on Friday that the family had spent "two weeks in the Wild Wild West" when she shared another carousel of photos from the adventure. Kourtney shared pictures of the kids on ATVs, taking in nature, horseback riding, and even frolicking underneath some fireworks.

Sister Kim Kardashian West and brother-in-law Kanye West also were on the trip, as the SKIMS founder shared two photos with her rapper husband taken on their Wyoming property.

"Happy Sunday," Kim, 39, wrote alongside the photos, in which she and Kanye, 43, share an embrace.

Kourtney's photos come just a few days after she shared some portraits taken by Reign on the same trip.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that while Kourtney and the children's father Scott Disick are "not back together," the exes "are incredibly close."