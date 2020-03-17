Kourtney Kardashian Shares the Activities She & Son Reign Are Doing at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Like many who are social distancing themselves, Kourtney Kardashian and her kids are finding ways to keep busy indoors amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, shared some of the activities that she and her son Reign, 5, have been doing to pass the time in their own home on her Instagram.

Alongside a cute video of the young boy in his pajamas, she wrote, “Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together.”

In the clip, little Reign takes a deep breath as he recites a mantra.

“Peace begin with me,” he says while counting the number of words on his fingers. He then tells the camera that he’s going to “do the fake” affirmation, reciting the same affirmation, but counting on his hands backward.

“Now I’m done everyone, see you later. I’ll make another video,” he concludes.

Amazed by her son, Kourtney captioned the sweet clip, “And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world 💕 Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.”

The reality star — who shares sons Reign and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick — also gave fans a glimpse into her life at home in a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In one video, Kourtney can be seen reading by a roaring fire, while another shows her pouring syrup onto heart-shaped waffles.

The Poosh founder also shared a photo of a large bundt cake she said was “straight from” mom Kris Jenner‘s kitchen.

She wrote in the caption, “(along with some questions about how much she washed her hands).”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian's post Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney and Reign aren’t the only Kardashians sending out positive vibes as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States and all over the world.

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared a prayer about the COVID-19 epidemic on her Instagram Stories that read: “God please protect my family, friends and humanity.”

“Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and take care of the most unprotected,” the message, which first appeared on the Daily.Bible.Verses.Inspiration Instagram account, said.

The Good American designer followed up the post with precautionary tips for her followers amid the global health crisis.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/instagram

“I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it’s so important to take care of yourself and those around you,” she wrote. “Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Among her tips were “wash your hands frequently,” “avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands” and “avoid close contact with people who are sick,” all of which are also recommended by the CDC.

Khloé also recommended her fans to “put distance between yourself and other people around you” and “have a supply of food staples and household supplies.”

“Help family members and neighbors get prepared and share the safety messaging with those who may not have access to it,” she advised.

As of Monday morning, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and 66 people have died.