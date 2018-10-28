Scott Disick Joins Ex Kourtney Kardashian and Their 3 Kids on Epic Family Vacation to Bali

Their romantic relationship may be over, but Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to put their kids first.

Shortly after Kardashian began posting photos from her recent trip to Bali with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, Disick began sharing some sweet snapshots of his own.

In one image, the pair’s daughter Penelope Disick, 6, appeared to be deep in thought while standing across from her cousin — and BFF — North West, 5.

“Double the trouble,” Scott, 35, wrote alongside the image, adding three red heart emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter True on the Plane from Family Trip to Bali

Scott went on to share another adorable photo of Penelope as she stood on a wooden set of steps during a boat trip.

“Poosh,” he captioned the image, using a nickname both he and Kourtney, 39, have used many times in the past.

“Just sailing,” he captioned another image showing himself relaxing on the trip while North stood at the edge of the frame.

Although the exes, who ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015, did not pose for any photos together, the mother of three also extensively documented the trip — and one of the photos was even taken by her eldest son!

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Disick Says He’s in a ‘Different Place’ in Life: ‘I Can Have Fun and Still Hold Down a Job’

In her latest snap from Bali, taken by son Mason Disick, 8, Kourtney leaned against a wall while wearing a yellow-on-yellow outfit.

“By Mason,” she wrote alongside the image, making sure to give him ample credit.

Giving all of her children some love, Kourtney also posted a series of adorable images of her and her daughter Penelope taking in the local scenery.

“Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace,” she wrote alongside the photos.

The mother of three previously shared another too-cute photo from the trip, as her youngest son Reign, 3, put his arm around Khloé’s daughter True, 6 months.

“He protects her,” Kourtney captioned the photo.

While Kourtney and Scott have had their differences over the years, the exes are in a good place right now.

“Kourtney and Scott are friends and co-parents. They have a very good relationship, so it’s not strange that they are together with the kids,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They want the kids to feel like they are still a family and can have fun together.”

“Lately, Kourtney is very happy with Scott,” the insider added. “He is taking care of himself, isn’t partying and is a great dad.”

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian David Becker/WireImage

However, just because they’re getting along doesn’t mean they’re likely to reconcile, with a source telling PEOPLE this summer that Kourtney “will never get back with Scott.”

“She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids,” said the insider. “She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.”

Scott has been dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie for about a year, while Kourtney, 39, previously dated Younes Bendjima and has stepped out numerous times recently with model and actor Luka Sabbat, 20.