Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 5, Busts an Adorable Move in Video Shared by Dad Scott Disick

Reign Aston‘s got moves!

Scott Disick‘s 5-year-old son with ex Kourtney Kardashian showed off his rhythm on Sunday in a video Disick shared to Instagram. Reign rocked out wearing a white T-shirt and a blinged-out necklace complete with a nameplate that read, “MASE.”

“Dj mase drop that beat on him,” Disick, 36, joked in the caption.

And it seems like Reign’s martial-arts training has come in handy, given the smooth movements of the little boy’s arms as he adorably grooves to the beat in the song.

Reign and his big brother, Mason Dash, recently celebrated their joint Dec. 14 birthday (fifth for Reign, 10th for Mason) at a luxe bash full of some of their favorite things, thrown by their mother.

In a smattering of “birthday weekend” photos and videos, Kardashian, 40 showed off some highlights from the party, including over-sized silver balloons spelling out “MASON” and “REIGN.”

Other moments showed the siblings riding on scooters, their 7-year-old sister, Penelope Scotland, taking a ride on a train, a white Hummer limousine and guests hanging out on a golf course.

And no party is complete without dessert! Instead of matching themed cakes, the boys’ centerpiece confections each featured pictures of them printed on top, decorated with white frosting.

The brothers were also treated to kind words from various family members who wished them well and reflected on their latest respective age milestones.

“It’s just me and my best friend. 10 years of the best love ever,” the father of three wrote in his dedication to Mason, while remarking in honor of his youngest child, “My little reign maker turns 5 today! Nothing better then this ❤️.”

Kardashian also shared individual tributes for her kids. “Life has so much more meaning with this silly, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes,” the Poosh founder wrote for Reign, while for Mason, she mused, “Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you.”

“Happy Birthday Mason!” Kim Kardashian West, the boys’ aunt, addressed her oldest nephew on Instagram. “You are so special and bring such a light into all of our lives! I know it’s annoying all of the other cousins are so much younger but they look up to you so much! Thank you for being the best big cousin for my babies. I can’t believe [this] photo was taken 10 years ago! We all love you so much.”