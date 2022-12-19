Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Throw Son Mason's Bar Mitzvah Party at West Hollywood Nightclub

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

and
Chelsea White
Chelsea White Headshot
Chelsea White

Published on December 19, 2022 09:11 PM
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Throw Son Mason a West Hollywood Bar Mitzvah
Photo: Kim Kardashian/instagram, David Becker/WireImage

Mason Disick celebrated a special birthday surrounded by his whole family.

On Saturday, the 13-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick celebrated his Bar Mitzvah with a private dinner, followed by a reception with family and friends at offsunset, a Sunset Strip nightclub in West Hollywood, a source tells PEOPLE.

The source adds that the religious milestone was important to Scott, who was raised Jewish by his late parents, Jeff and Bonnie Disick.

At the afterparty, Mason and friends had fun on the dancefloor, decorated in silver balloons with a Chrome Hearts-inspired logo customized for Mason with the Star of David and the date serving as the backdrop.

Aside from Kourtney and Scott — whose younger children Reign, 8, and Penelope, 10, were also in attendance — Kim Kardashian arrived with her older two kids, Saint, 7, and North, 9.

Though Travis Barker did not attend, his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya joined in on the festivities as well as Kourtney's sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

At one point during the party, Mason's little brother Reign — with whom he shares a birthday — was lifted on a chair in the midst of the crowd.

The Good American founder shared a few shots from the event on Instagram Saturday, posing with Penelope and North as they made silly faces for the photos.

"Mazel Tov Mason!!! The girls and I attempted to take some pics," Khloé captioned the carousel of images.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>, Mason and Reign
Kourtney Kardashian's throwback photo for sons' birthdays. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

On Wednesday, Kim posted a tribute to her teenage nephew on his birthday.

"The day has come where you're taller then me now," the proud aunt wrote. "I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years 🤍 Happy birthday."

The celebratory post came shortly after mom Kourtney called the date "one of the best days" of her life in a sweet caption dedicated to her sons' birthdays.

"December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys," the mom-of-three wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the pair.

