Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Fly with Their Kids to N.Y.C.: She's 'Happy' with Him, Says Source

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick remain committed to co-parenting their children.

Shortly after Kim Kardashian West revealed that Disick had been thinking about having another child with his ex during a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the former couple flew to New York City with their children on Friday.

“Kourtney and Scott are friends and co-parents. They have a very good relationship, so it’s not strange that they are together with the kids,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They want the kids to feel like they are still a family and can have fun together.”

“Lately, Kourtney is very happy with Scott,” the insider adds. “He is taking care of himself, isn’t partying and is a great dad.”

Although the exes, who ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015, did not pose for any photos together, they both documented the family trip with some absolutely adorable photos of their children.

In a sweet display of affection, Disick, 35, shared a photo of himself cuddling up to their 3-year-old son Reign, while their daughter Penelope, 6, could be seen in the background.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Scott Disick and Reign Disick Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Scott Disick Wants to Have Another Baby with Kourtney

Giving their eldest child some love, Kardashian went on to share a photo of Mason, 8, lounging solo in his comfy chair.

“What a guy,” she wrote alongside the image.

Mason Disick Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Reign Disick Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Before boarding the plane, she posted a photo of Reign striking a cute pose with the same caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Disick Says He’s in a ‘Different Place’ in Life: ‘I Can Have Fun and Still Hold Down a Job’

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at Sunday night’s episode, the KKW Beauty Mogul, 37, tells family friend Larsa Pippen that she had just received a text from Disick, who said “he wants to have another baby with Kourtney.”

“She definitely wants more kids,” Pippen replied. “If they both want to have more kids, why not have them together? Their kids are gorgeous.”

“I mean, it’s like, Scott has a girlfriend, Kourtney has a boyfriend — we get it,” Kardashian West continued, adding, “They don’t even have to have sex. It could be IVF.”

Disick has been dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie for about a year, and at the time the episode was filmed, Kourtney, 39, was dating Younes Bendjima, 25. She has since been seen hanging out with model and actor Luka Sabbat, 20.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Andrew Toth/Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat SplashNews.com

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Smiles as She Leaves Church with Luka Sabbat in Los Angeles

But a reconciliation doesn’t seem likely, with a source telling PEOPLE this summer that Kourtney “will never get back with Scott.”

“She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids,” said the insider. “She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.”

“She doesn’t mind being single and is keeping busy,” added the source. “Her kids are always her number one priority.”