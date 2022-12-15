Kourtney Kardashian Says Sons' Shared Birthday Is 'One of the Best Days of My Life'

Both of Kourtney Kardashian's sons — Reign, 8, and Mason, 13 — celebrate their birthdays on Dec. 14, the two brothers born five years apart

By
Published on December 15, 2022 09:11 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Says Sons Shared Birthday Is ‘One of the Best Days of My Life’
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is cherishing her sons' special day.

Both Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, celebrate their birthdays on Dec. 14 — the two brothers born five years apart.

"December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys," the mom-of-three — who also shares daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick — wrote on Instagram.

Alongside her message, the Poosh founder, 43, posted a cuddly throwback photo of the bonded brothers in their PJs.

Her sister Kim Kardashian, in a Instagram tribute of her, shared a current photo of Kourtney's oldest on her Stories.

"The day has come when you're taller than me now," the proud aunt wrote over a photo of a grown-up looking Mason wearing a back-pack and black sunglasses. "I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason."

"Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday," she added.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Instagram
Kim Kardashian Instagram

Earlier in the day, grandma-of-twelve Kris Jenner shared a special post for her grandsons, calling them "two of the brightest lights in my life."

"Mason, you are my first-born grandson, and I am so very proud of you each and every day!" Jenner, 67, began. You've grown into such an amazing young man, and I adore you."

"Reign, you are the funniest!!!!" she added of the second birthday boy. "You are one special guy with so many facets to your personality!!!"

"Both of you have the most amazing qualities and are kind, considerate, loving, so smart, so talented in so many ways, and such a special magical part of our family … AND it's wild that you were born on the very same day!!!! Five years apart!!!!"

Kourtney has been vocal about wanting another child, though shared in September that she and husband Travis Barker have taken a break with their IVF journey,

She regularly expresses her gratitude for her blended family, including a scene on the season finale of The Kardashians in which the group gathered together for dinner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our family's expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for," Kourtney explained in a confessional, in reference to Barker's teenagers with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16. He is also a step-father to Moakler's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

"I love the idea of a blended family," she continued. "I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."

Related Articles
Kris Jenner Wishes Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CmJsJLGpirH/?hl=en
Kris Jenner Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday
Kourtney kardashian christmas Trees
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Red Christmas Trees as She Teases Her Holiday Decor
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Travis Barker's Birthday in Tennessee, Including Huge Rental House
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Stepson Landon Barker Says He's 'So Thankful' for Her and Her Family
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Sep 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Blended Family amid Unplugged Dinner Son Mason Skipped: 'True Love'
Headline: Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9TOBDvl_I/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgT0_VPQR7/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D travisbarker Verified Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!! 🙏🏼🥳 Edited · 23h
Travis Barker Celebrates 'Most Wonderful Son' Landon on His 19th Birthday: 'So Proud'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5SwDCFW7f/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D kourtneykardash Verified I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.
Kourtney Kardashian Says Daughter Penelope, 10, Sleeps with Her Almost 'Every Night': 'My Girl'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kourtney Kardashian Had No Hesitation About Taking Travis Barker's Last Name: 'A Given'
kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Supportive' Travis Barker Helped Her Deal with Body Comments amid IVF
kim-khloe-kourtney-1-2000.jpg
Kourtney Kardashian Says She's at a 'Different Place' as a Mom Than Sisters Kim and Khloé
Scott Disick
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time Boating with Penelope, Reign and North: 'Nothin Like Fam Bam'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5SwDCFW7f/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D kourtneykardash Verified I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.
Kourtney Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Daughter Penelope: 'She Makes Me So So Proud'
Kourtney Kardashian, Atiana De La Hoya
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker's Daughter 'Sweetest in All the Land' in Birthday Message
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blended Family