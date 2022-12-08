Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Finally' Getting Her Energy Back 10 Months After Undergoing IVF Treatment

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her IVF journey.

The reality TV star – who shared her attempts to address her fertility issues on The Kardashians — revealed how she's feeling in an Instagram story on Thursday.

"Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," the 43-year-old wrote on top of a photo of her treadmill's dashboard. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have candidly shared their fertility struggles and included many of the doctor appointments and treatments in her family's reality show, The Kardashians.

In an interview last month with GQ, Barker shared why he's "never been fazed" talking about the IVF journey and what they've been through.

Addressing scenes where the couple is seen undergoing fertility treatments, including Kardashian going in for an egg-retrieval procedure, Barker said he doesn't "give a f---" about being open with viewers and has "never been fazed by any of that."

"I don't care if I'm c---ing in a cup, or whatever. It's real life," he explained, noting that publicly sharing their journey "can help people."

"Seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF [in-vitro fertilization], which is super hard for a woman, you saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real. And there's however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it's, like, relatable, you know?" he told the outlet.

Kardashian and Barker, 46, have been open about their IVF journey, which Kardashian underwent to add to their blended family that already includes five children. Kardashian has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 7, and Mason Dash, 12, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while Barker is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 16, and son Landon Asher, 19.

Before elaborating in a confessional about the process on The Kardashians back in April, Kardashian told mom Kris Jenner that it was going "awful" and added, "Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience."

Speaking to her mom, Kardashian continued, "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight.' I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."