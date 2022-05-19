Kourtney Kardashian Reveals IVF Egg Retrieval 'Didn't Go the Way We Would've Hoped'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continued to open up about their IVF journey on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, streaming now, Kourtney and Travis continue the process of trying to expand their family. In a previous episode, the couple revealed that they would be going into an egg retrieval for the first time.

This week, however, Kourtney, 43, shared that the "egg retrieval didn't go the way that we would've hoped."

"He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage," she explained. "We start back again and we are at Dr. A's office to check my follicles."

While at the appointment, Dr. A noted, "This is the best it's ever been. We've never gotten to this point."

"The fertility journey, Travis and I stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do," said Kourtney in a confessional. "It's nice to hear good news and have some positivity, so we love that but we just wait to hear the final thoughts from Dr. Wood once he receives my blood work and really gets to look at the follicles."

Kourtney and Travis, 46, have been open about their IVF journey, which they are on to add to their blended family that already includes five children. (Kourtney has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 7, and Mason Dash, 12, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 9½ — while Barker is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 16, and son Landon Asher, 18.)

Before elaborating in a confessional about the process on The Kardashians last month, Kourtney told mom Kris Jenner that it was going "awful" and added, "Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience."

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple, who got engaged last year and got legally married this month, "decided to try and get pregnant after they had dated for a few months" and started the IVF process "last summer."

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster. They never expected it to be as hard as it's been," said the insider. "It's been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby."

The source added, "Travis is not putting any pressure on Kourtney though. He just wants her to be happy and healthy."