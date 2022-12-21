Kourtney Kardashian Questions Why Khloé Kardashian Won't Let True, 4, Sleep Over Her House

Kourtney Kardashian is mom to sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick, while Khloé Kardashian shares True, 4, and a 4-month-old baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson

Published on December 21, 2022 12:28 PM
Photo: Vanity Fair/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian isn't interested in Kourtney Kardashian Barker hosting any sleepovers.

The sisters took turns taking lie detector tests and questioning each other in a video for Vanity Fair, during which the Lemme founder, 43, questioned Khloé about why her 4-year-old daughter, True, doesn't get to stay overnight at her aunt's house.

"Are you ever going to let True sleepover at my house?" Kourtney asks her sister.

"Probably not," the Good American co-founder replies with a laugh.

Kourtney smiles widely as she asks, "And is that because we have too much fun?"

Khloé, 38, laughs as she notes that's not the case, to which Kourtney asks, "What is the reason then?"

"I don't think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is," Khloé responds with a snicker.

Fans online have speculated about what the reasoning might be, with some noting True has appeared to have slept over at other family members' homes before.

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian hosted a cousin sleepover, posing on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 — who ditched his shirt and stuck out his tongue in the silly shot.

The three were also joined by True, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 6.

"Full house ♥️," Kim captioned the series of photos, where the cute posing suddenly turned into laughter and kids jumping around as she lounged across the seat.

While appearing on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October, Kourtney opened up about how her bond with Khloé — which was the subject of a few Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoffs — seems to have changed over the years.

"I think that when Khloé was pregnant with True and Kim had a surrogate at that time, I felt like they really bonded," Kourtney explained. "They were going through the same things."

"But I feel like Khloé and I are good," she later continued. "I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan. We FaceTimed on the way to school this morning. I saw her this morning at school."

"I think life just isn't the same," she continued. "I think I'm in a different place."

