See Kourtney Kardashian Use Hands-Free Bra to Pump
"After the show it's the after party," she captioned the shot of her pumping
As a working mom, Kourtney Kardashian is pulling double duty — literally!
After hanging out at the Marquee Dayclub in Las Vegas, the reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to show her fans how she manages to continue nursing 3-month-old son Reign Aston even when she’s away from home.
“After the show it’s the after party,” she captioned the shot of her pumping in a breastfeeding-friendly bra.
In addition to spotlighting her nursing skills, Kardashian, 35, also showed off her svelte body after baby in matching black undergarments.
Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian
The trip was a quick getaway with her gal pals, she told PEOPLE at the event. “We keep calling ourselves the mom-kabobs,” she joked. “It’s all my close girlfriends. It’s the fastest Vegas trip ever.”
But this isn’t the first time the mom of three — she and boyfriend Scott Disick are also parents to daughter Penelope Scotland, 2½, and son Mason Dash, 5 — has used her Easy Expression Bustier from Medela.
In Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, Kardashian used her black bra to pump and dump milk after a night out partying.
— Anya Leon