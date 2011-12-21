BumpWatch: Kourtney Kardashian Goes Undercover

An expectant Kourtney Kardashian - who along with her famous family, recently revealed their 3D Christmas card - hits the streets for a little shopping in Beverly Hills Tuesday.

An expectant Kourtney Kardashian — who along with her famous family, recently revealed their 3D Christmas card — hits the streets for a little shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Due in early July with her second child, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York star and boyfriend Scott Disick are already parents to son Mason Dash, 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian, 32, recently blogged about her favorite place to take her tot in the Big Apple — Moomah.

“It’s the most amazing place where Mason and I can spend quality time together making arts and crafts and I can take my friends along with me too for a yummy meal,” she writes.