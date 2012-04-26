Another on-rush of claustrophobia forced her to race to front of an airport line, she says

Why did Kourtney Kardashian race to the front of the line at the airport?

The reality starlet says that it may have been due to another onset of the claustrophobia that she’s been suddenly experiencing during the third-trimester of her pregnancy.

“I had a small panic attack in customs when they stopped everyone in a tunnel,” Kardashian writes on her blog.

“Looking behind me all I could see was people and in front of me tons of people and I couldn t even tell where the tunnel ended. I had to just run to the front of the line because I literally couldn’t breathe.”

This happened at Los Angeles International Airport on her 33rd birthday April 18 while she was pushing 2-year-old son Mason in a stroller.

“It’s a horrible feeling and I’m hoping that it goes away after my pregnancy,” she writes. “I hate that feeling of being trapped with no control. Ahhh deep breath!”