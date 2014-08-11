Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Bump in Lace Jumpsuit

The mom-to-be stepped out in a daring lace ensemble in New York on Saturday.

Kourtney Kardashian has found her calling.

The reality star can pull off pushing style boundaries like it’s nobody’s business — while pregnant.

And on Saturday night, the mom-to-be — who is expecting her third child — did it again when she stepped out for Women’s Health‘s Party Under the Stars in Bridgehampton, New York.

While fellow pregnant mamas may cringe at the thought of wearing a one-piece, Kardashian was all smiles as she showed off her silhouette — and best assets! — in the skin-tight jumpsuit.

Image zoom

Paul Zimmerman/Getty

She paired the lace outfit with her gorgeous summer glow, loose dark locks and minimal makeup for an effortless yet head-turning ensemble that had people buzzing about her bump style — including us.

Kardashian — who recently tested (and passed!) the overalls trend — is spending time with boyfriend Scott Disick and sister Khloé in New York as they film Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons.

Tell Us: What do you think of her daring lace look?

— Anya Leon