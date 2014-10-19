Mom-to-Be Kourtney Kardashian Borrows Kylie Jenner's Mini Dress - and Looks Amazing

Taking a page straight out of the family matrciah's style book, the mom-to-be raided her youngest sister Kylie's closet -- and struck gold.

Her mama would be oh-so proud: Kourtney Kardashian is jumping on Kris Jenner‘s bandwagon.

Taking a page straight out of the family matriarch’s style book, the mom-to-be raided her youngest sister Kylie‘s closet — and struck gold.

Kardashian, 35 — who’s expecting her third child with Scott Disick in December — stepped out on Thursday sporting her treasured find: an embroidered tribal tunic.

And before Kylie could catch wind of her sister’s stylish steal, the expectant reality star took to Instagram to confess her fashionable feat.

“Shout out to my fashionista sister @kyliejenner for letting me borrow your dress AKA I stole it and you had no idea but for not freaking out when you see me wearing it,” she wrote.

But did Kardashian go in for a second roundl? On Saturday, she posted another set of pictures to Instagram, showing off her burgeoning belly in a fitted black mini dress and a plaid crop top.

“Do you like my shirt @kyliejenner?” Kardashian captioned the split photo.

