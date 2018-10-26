Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Son Reign Cozying Up to Cousin True: 'He Protects Her'

True Thompson has a guardian in cousin Reign Disick.

On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her youngest son cozying up to sister Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter. The sweet picture showed Reign, 3, putting his arm around True — he dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts look, and she in a one-piece lemon print dress with a matching yellow head wrap.

“He protects her,” Kourtney, 39, captioned the photo.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Throws the Cutest ‘Cousin Cupcake’ Party for Baby True’s Half-Birthday

Their photo together comes days after the two spent time at a special unicorn-themed cupcake party, thrown on Oct. 18 by Khloé, 34, in honor of True’s six-month birthday.

They weren’t alone at the affair, which was highly documented on social media. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 6, was there as well, as was Rob Kardashian’s 1-year-old daughter Dream, and Kim Kardashian West’s three little ones — North, 5, Saint, 2 and Chicago, 9 months.

Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick joined in the fun too, but the couple’s 8-year-old son Mason seemed to be missing from photos.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 8 months, also didn’t appear to be there, though was at a different “cousin cupcake party” on Oct. 12 that Khloé had for True. “Keeping Up With The Kousins,” Khloé wrote on a group Instagram picture, poking fun at her family’s E! reality series.

Meanwhile, as Reign looks after True, Kourtney has been standing by Khloé, who learned that boyfriend Tristan Thompson was allegedly cheating just days before they welcomed the little girl.

Since then, Khloé has been reflecting on life and is still deciding how to proceed, a source told PEOPLE. “Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship,” the insider said. “And she seems fine about this.”

Earlier in the year, Kardashian planned to return to Ohio to support Thompson, 27, as he began his basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But her decision has since been put on hold, leaving fans wondering about the status of their romance.

“Her family is happy that she is still in L.A. and wants her around for as long as possible,” the source continued. “No one is pushing for her to go back to Cleveland to be with Tristan. This will be her decision to make.”