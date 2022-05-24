Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Daughter Penelope Sleeping (In Her Dress!) After Mom's Wedding
Penelope Disick was ready for a good night's sleep following mom Kourtney Kardashian's lavish wedding.
On Tuesday, Kardashian continued to give fans an inside look at her wedding to Travis Barker over the weekend, sharing a candid photo on her Instagram Story of her daughter Penelope, 9, fast asleep after their nuptials in Portofino, Italy.
In the snap, Penelope is curled up in bed while still wearing her dress from the big event, which featured puffy sleeves, embroidered red poppies and a flowing, ruffled skirt. She also had her purple and white floral sandals still on her feet as she went to bed.
Kardashian, who also included stepdaughters Alabama Barker, 16, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23, in her bridal party, dropped a small heart emoji at the bottom of the photo.
In a photo uploaded (and later deleted) to Alabama's Instagram Story, Kardashian, 43, posed for a photo with Alabama, Penelope and Atiana, who all wore coordinating light dresses to the event.
Alabama is Barker's biological child. He continues to have a close relationship with De La Hoya — whom his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya. Barker, 46, also has a son, Landon, 18, while Kardashian has two sons, Reign, 7, and Mason, 12.
The wedding ceremony took place at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana on Sunday. The reception continued later in the evening at Castello Brown, a historic mansion in the hills of Portofino.
Scott Disick, Kardashian's ex and father of her children, was not at the event.
Kardashian and Barker got engaged on their one-year anniversary in October 2021. On April 4, the pair had a "practice wedding" held in Las Vegas. It was later confirmed that this ceremony was not, in fact, legally binding. Before jetting off to Italy, the couple got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15.