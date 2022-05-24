Kourtney Kardashian wed Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, alongside her family and friends last weekend

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Daughter Penelope Sleeping (In Her Dress!) After Mom's Wedding

Penelope Disick was ready for a good night's sleep following mom Kourtney Kardashian's lavish wedding.

On Tuesday, Kardashian continued to give fans an inside look at her wedding to Travis Barker over the weekend, sharing a candid photo on her Instagram Story of her daughter Penelope, 9, fast asleep after their nuptials in Portofino, Italy.

In the snap, Penelope is curled up in bed while still wearing her dress from the big event, which featured puffy sleeves, embroidered red poppies and a flowing, ruffled skirt. She also had her purple and white floral sandals still on her feet as she went to bed.

Penelope Disick

Kardashian, who also included stepdaughters Alabama Barker, 16, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23, in her bridal party, dropped a small heart emoji at the bottom of the photo.

Kourtney Kardashian Stands Beside Daughter and Stepdaughter Bridesmaids at Wedding to Travis Barker. https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker Credit: Alabama Barker/Instagram

In a photo uploaded (and later deleted) to Alabama's Instagram Story, Kardashian, 43, posed for a photo with Alabama, Penelope and Atiana, who all wore coordinating light dresses to the event.

Alabama is Barker's biological child. He continues to have a close relationship with De La Hoya — whom his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya. Barker, 46, also has a son, Landon, 18, while Kardashian has two sons, Reign, 7, and Mason, 12.

The wedding ceremony took place at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana on Sunday. The reception continued later in the evening at Castello Brown, a historic mansion in the hills of Portofino.

Scott Disick, Kardashian's ex and father of her children, was not at the event.