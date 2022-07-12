Kourtney Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Daughter Penelope: 'She Makes Me So So Proud'
Kourtney Kardashian is continuing to shower her daughter with tons of birthday love!
In honor of Penelope, who turned 10 on Friday, the Poosh founder, 43, shared a sweet birthday tribute to celebrate her daughter's recent milestone.
"I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady," Kardashian wrote Monday alongside a carousel of photos featuring herself and Penelope, as well as some of their friends and family.
"She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world," she continued. "Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳"
The Kardashians star also noted in the post that her daughter's birthday festivities were "filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles."
In one snap, Penelope can be seen joining some familiar faces in the Kardashian-Jenner circle, including cousin North West and Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, as the group struck funny poses with a beautiful sunset in the background.
Another snap showed the mother-daughter duo taking a cute selfie with a scenic backdrop overlooking the mountains.
The reality star also shared a picture of the birthday crew lounging in the backyard in pink, heart-shaped blowup pools that served as comfy lounges while watching the new Minions: The Rise of Gru film on the big screen.
In addition to Penelope, Kourtney is also a mom to sons Reign, 7, and Mason, 12 — whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. She became a step-mom to Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, after tying the knot with Travis Barker in May. Barker is also a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23 — the daughter of his ex Shanna Moakler from her previous relationship with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
On Friday, Alabama was one of the first people to kick off the family birthday tributes for Penelope, posting a throwback photo of the two at their parents' wedding in Italy.
"Happy birthday princess p. Love you!" Alabama captioned the image, with a red heart emoji.
Other family members including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Atiana, also shared celebratory posts of their own to honor Penelope on her special day.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, through a series of Instagram stories, Kourtney showed her family's very special pre-birthday celebrations.
"My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!!!" Kardashian wrote at the time over photos of heart-shaped sustainable and biodegradable pink balloons. The reality star also shared a snap of heart-shaped vegan grilled cheeses with marinara sauce – all on a matching pink plate.