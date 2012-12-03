Mini Must-Have: Penelope Disick's Bright Swimsuit

Kourtney Kardashian's little girl looks adorable in her Snapping Turtle one-shoulder swimsuit during a family trip in Miami Beach.

Walsh/X17

Fun, sun and … fashion!

Sporting a chic headscarf and a one-shouldered swimsuit, Penelope Scotland Disick made for one adorable beach bum while strolling Miami’s sandy shores with mom Kourtney Kardashian on Nov. 26.

After taking a moment to admire her mini style (did we expect anything less from a Kardashian?), we started to wonder who makes the 4½-month-old‘s fab bathing suit.

After a little digging, we discovered it’s the Malibu Swimsuit ($38) from Snapping Turtle.

Not only does it feature a pretty pattern and a sweet shoulder tie, but the stainless steel diaper snaps make beach or poolside changes a breeze.

Love to see more? Shop more of the company’s kid-friendly swim collection at snappingturtlekids.com.