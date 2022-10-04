Kourtney Kardashian Says Daughter Penelope, 10, Sleeps with Her Almost 'Every Night': 'My Girl'

Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her close bond with her daughter and explains why she and Travis Barker haven't moved the whole family into one house yet

Published on October 4, 2022
kourtneykardash/Instagram
Photo: kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has a close bond with her baby girl.

Opening up about her 10-year-old daughter Penelope during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Lemme founder says that she and her only daughter have co-slept for years.

"She's slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does unless she has a friend sleep over or unless she leaves me to go sleep at Travis' or Auntie Koko's or Auntie Kiki's," the mom of three reveals.

Kourtney, 43, also praises her daughter as "my girl that I do not worry about."

Noting that friend Simon Huck says Penelope is "a mini-me to her core," she explains, "we've spent so much time together and spend so much time together and I just, I don't worry about her."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Stands Beside Daughter and Stepdaughter Bridesmaids at Wedding to Travis Barker. https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/
Alabama Barker/Instagram

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney shares sons Reign, 7, and Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick. Travis Barker is father to Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, whom he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, from her previous relationship with her ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Elsewhere in the chat, Kourtney talks about how she and Travis are "in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids."

"We're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night, all the kids, at his house."

Addressing their separate homes, Kourtney says there will eventually be a joint house when everyone is ready.

Travis Barker Shares Fathers’ Day Cards from <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>’s Kids Penelope and Reign 
kourtney kardashian/instagram; getty

"We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they've both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part," she explains. "They each have their rooms, and we are a block away. So it's kind of a special time that we are like, 'What a cool time.' "

Kourtney explains that their blended family does "have our routines within our house."

"When the kids are at their dad's house, I stay at his house," she shares. "There's still nights where we'll stay at each other's houses in between, but I get up at 6 in the morning and I carpool every morning and then I go straight to his house and have matcha."

