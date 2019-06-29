Kourtney Kardashian Poses with Daughter Penelope, 6, & Niece North, 6, in Sweet Costa Rica Selfie

Feeling shady!

Kourtney Kardashian wore matching sunglasses with daughter Penelope, who turns 7 next month, and niece North, 6, in a new photo from the family’s recent Costa Rica vacation.

The trio appeared to be relaxing on a boat as they each rocked a swimsuit and their own pair of shades. Penelope wore white-rimmed sunglasses, while North opted for black cat-eye frames.

The 40-year-old reality star shared the sweet photo on Instagram Friday, captioning it with three sunglasses emojis.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick were visiting the country with their three children — Penelope, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. They were joined by Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, who brought along their kids North, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 17 months.

“They are all filming for the show [Keeping Up with the Kardashians],” the source said. “They have a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned.”

Earlier this week, Kourtney shared a photo of herself lying on a beach in Costa Rica while wearing a brown one-piece swimsuit. The star was also spotted rocking a colorful vintage Dior bikini in the country last week.

In a recent video shared to her Instagram Story, Kourtney — who celebrated sister Khloé Kardashian‘s birthday earlier this week — showed off her tropical view, which included palm trees and a lengthy infinity pool.

Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie did not join in on the getaway this time, but the trio previously vacationed together in Cabo in December, a trip that Kourtney called “the best time.”

“Honestly, it was fine,” Kourtney said of Richie, 20, on a recent episode of KUWTK. “She’s like, easy to be around. She’s not causing drama.”

“The trip was really fun and easy. I know that we don’t have to travel together and I don’t think that we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” she added. “I feel like we are doing our best to make everything super normal for the kids. I know with my parents, as soon as everyone got along, life was so much easier. So I think as long as we’re all okay with it, I think it’s really amazing to be able to all travel together.”