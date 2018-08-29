Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick enjoyed some quality time together!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 39, shared adorable photos of her 6-year-old daughter posing at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“My little lunch date,” Kardashian captioned the photos that showed Penelope with a mouthful of pasta and making silly faces.

For the mother-daughter date, Penelope, whose father is Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, wore a red dress with rainbow fur shoulder pads and cowboy boots.

Penelope Disick

Penelope’s sense of style is certainly something she’s inherited from her famous mother.

Kardashian recently revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that her wardrobe is something she wants to pass down to Penelope in the future.

“I just wore this little black Dolce & Gabbana dress in Italy and I posted a photo — I was with Domenico Dolce — and I saved that dress for her,” Kardashian said.

‘I was like, ‘She needs to have this someday.’ I save things all the time and she always tells me, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s mine is yours,'” Kardashian added.

As of late, Kardashian, who is also mom to sons Reign and Mason, has been living her best life on vacation.

Over the weekend, the star took a girls’ trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, where she was spotted jogging on the beach in a bright yellow string bikini.

Then on Monday, the mother of three shared a photo of herself in a red bikini leaning on a gorgeous Mexican villa.

“Welcome to my crib, Mexico edition,” Kardashian captioned the shot, which shows her posing with her arms up, exposing her toned stomach.