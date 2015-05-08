Kourtney Kardashian: Penelope and North Fight Over Shoes

"It reminds me of how Kim and I were when we were little girls," she tells Harper's Bazaar

Runway models have got nothing on motherhood.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kourtney Kardashian shares how her great sense of style and famous love of fashion overlap with her role as mother to sons Reign Aston, 4 months, and Mason Dash, 5, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 2½.

Each of her kids have learned to develop their own style, Kardashian says, and sometimes they’re the ones influencing her.

“I tend to dress more masculine with pants or shorts or flat boots, and [Penelope] makes me want to dress more stylish, more girly,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says. “My daughter already tries on my shoes, and she plays with my makeup. It’s fun, but it brings out the girlier side in me knowing that I’m a role model for her.”

For the record, she is a huge fan of mom-kid matching, too. “I love it,” Kardashian, 36, says. “Sometimes it makes it easier to get everybody dressed and out the door.”

She’s also taken cues from her kids as she and her sisters Kim and Khloé have been working on their Kardashian Kids fashion line.

“We’ve designed certain pieces from our collection with trends that are going on with women in mind, like we have a little blush-colored skirt for the girls — I was wearing something blush color. I think it’s fun to match; it doesn’t need to be identical,” she explains.

But sharing fashion isn’t just for moms and their kids; cousins can get in on the fun, too.

“Last night North was over and they were fighting over shoes in Penelope’s closet and they were so cute,” Kardashian says.

“By the end they were sharing and trying the shoes on each other and having so much fun,” she continues. “It reminds me of how Kim and I were when we were little girls.”

According to Kardashian, she and her younger sister used to go in mom Kris Jenner‘s closet. “We had this game we played, I was Donna Karan and she was my assistant, and I was really bossy,” she recalls.

But even though North and Penelope are only one year apart, they already have distinctly different senses of style.

“Kim sticks to more neutral colors with North. With Penelope, I put her in more prints and colors. A lot of things Kim will try on North and realize they’re not her personality, like some super-girly dresses, so she hands them over to Penelope,” the reality star explains.

More important than respecting their individual fashion tastes, though, is maintaining her kids’ boundaries.

“As far as filming in our homes, I think just making sure that they feel comfortable enough that they can walk in any room — even if we’re filming, they don’t notice,” Kardashian says. “I want it to always be a comfortable household … This is their home, and I’m always conscious of how they feel.”

