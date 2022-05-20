"Travis is a really amazing father. It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him," Kourtney Kardashian said of Travis Barker on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian Says Having Blended Family with Travis Barker Is 'All I Could Ever Want'

Kourtney Kardashian couldn't be happier blending her family with husband Travis Barker's.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis enjoy a family dinner with their kids over at the Poosh founder's house.

Kourtney shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Travis, 46, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He has also remained close to 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, whom Moakler, 47, shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

"The more kids, the merrier. It's more people to love," said Kourtney, 43, in a confessional. "I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

"Travis is a really amazing father. It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient," she added. "I think because we've all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."

The couple — who got engaged last year and got legally married this month — are currently trying to expand their family and have been open about their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey. They revealed in an earlier episode that they would be going into an egg retrieval for the first time.

During this week's episode, however, Kourtney shared that the "egg retrieval didn't go the way that we would've hoped."

"He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage," she explained. "We start back again and we are at Dr. A's office to check my follicles."

While at the appointment, Dr. A noted, "This is the best it's ever been. We've never gotten to this point."

"The fertility journey, Travis and I stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do," said Kourtney in a confessional. "It's nice to hear good news and have some positivity, so we love that but we just wait to hear the final thoughts from Dr. Wood once he receives my blood work and really gets to look at the follicles."