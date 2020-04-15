Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Pregnancy Speculation and Her 'Curves': 'I Embrace My Body'

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is setting the record straight about her body.

In an Instagram Live chat with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard on Wednesday, the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recalled a recent comment asking if she was pregnant, to which she replied at the time, “Put the blessing out there though” with a prayer-hands emoji.

“So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’ … I could’ve taken that offensively … but I know that I didn’t look pregnant,” said Kardashian of the Friday photo, in which she donned a floor-length orange frock that was open in the front, exposing her belly. “I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times.”

“It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively,” she added. “Instead, I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe.”

Some of the comments actually made the Poosh founder feel happy about the vibe that she was giving off — like one from a fan who remarked something along the lines of, ” ‘I almost thought you were pregnant ’cause your body looks curvy and feminine and glowing,’ ” which Kardashian took as a compliment.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian with daughter Penelope and son Reign Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and son Mason Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Despite Kardashian’s news that she’s not expecting a sibling for her kids Reign Aston, 5, Penelope Scotland, 7½ , and Mason Dash, 10, she seemingly has baby fever, judging from a comment she made back in January.

While the reality star was flooded with a number of compliments on a photo showing her posing in an orange leotard sweater, one fan in particular questioned whether or not Kardashian was expecting.

“Are u pregnant?” the fan wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Kardashian did not take offense to the remark, but instead expressed her desire to have more kids. “No I wish,” she wrote back in the comment section, which was also captured by Comments by Celebs.

The latter cryptic comment came after the star rekindled things with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima — her first long-term relationship since splitting with her children’s father, Scott Disick, in 2015.

In December, Kardashian posted a slideshow of pictures from her Christmas Eve party — and amid all the family photos, she included one of Bendjima, 26, with his arm wrapped around her waist.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair are dating again, while a second insider added that “Kourtney decided to give [Younes] another chance” after their breakup in August 2018.

“They have fun together and her kids like him,” said the second source. “He seems very committed to Kourtney. She’s happy that they are back together. She didn’t want to hide the relationship anymore. It was her decision to make it public again.”