Kourtney Kardashian Jokes About Being the 'Favorite' Aunt in Cute Photos with Niece Chicago, 2½

Auntie KoKo has some competition.

Wearing an all-black ensemble of shorts, a matching crop top and platform shoes, the 41-year-old Poosh founder held little Chi on her hip as they posed together.

"Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite ... " Kourtney captioned her post, which included one photo showing her with her hand in the air as she looked over at her niece.

"Well at least I'm raising my hand," Khloé Kardashian quipped in the comments, no doubt teasing her older sister about Chi keeping her own hand down in the picture.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and Niece Chicago Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and Niece Chicago Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The sweet outing comes four days after Kourtney shared several photos of herself and her two younger children — Reign Aston, 5½, and Penelope Scotland, 8 — hanging out with nephew Saint, 4½, and niece North, 7, during a day trip out to Balboa Island in California.

In a slideshow shared on Instagram, Kourtney and the kids could be seen taking in the sights on the waterfront. One photo showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posing with Penelope and North by the pier, while another featured Reign and Saint picking out sweet treats at a local candy store.

Three days before Kourtney shared the Balboa Island photos, Chicago, Saint and North's dad Kanye West revealed at his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina that he and wife Kim Kardashian West considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with North in 2012.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," a source told PEOPLE last week. "She is furious that he shared something so private."

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian with daughter Penelope and niece North

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Takes Niece North and Nephew Saint on a Trip to Balboa Island amid Kanye West's Outburst

A source told PEOPLE on Sunday that the rapper, 43, "seems much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days" after his alarming posts on Twitter.

However, the insider added that the father of four has "regrets about sharing such private details" about his wife, 39, at the rally in Charleston. "He definitely understands that he upset Kim," explained the source. "He feels very bad about it. It's obvious that he still loves Kim."

Following the rally, West unleashed a series of tweets, including since-deleted claims about himself and his family. He tweeted allegations that Kim and her mom Kris, 64, had tried to "lock" him up. The next day, he claimed that he had been considering divorcing his wife.