Look for Less: Kourtney Kardashian's Peek-a-Boo Style
The mom-to-be looks amazing in her Naven blouse, Christian Louboutin heels and Chanel bag. Check her out, plus our look for less.
|
After a pulling off a super fashionable first pregnancy, it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is ready to do it all over again.
On Nov. 28, the expectant mama stylishly gave us a peek of her growing bump while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The reality star paired Naven‘s Gladiator Blouse ($249) with a printed skirt, black Christian Louboutin platform heels and a sleek Chanel shoulder bag.
Love Kardashian’s chic new mommy outfit? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $41!
Top
Explore your flirty side in ASOS Maternity‘s Sheer Shirt ($41). We just love the see-through fabric and figure flattering waist-belt.
Skirt
It may not be maternity, but Mimi Chica‘s pretty Tiered Chiffon Midi Skirt ($10) is perfect if you have a barely-there bump like Kourtney’s.
Shoes
Whether you give up your sky-high pumps or not (à la Victoria Beckham) during the later part of your pregnancy, these comfy Platform High Heels ($35) by Jennifer Lopez are a great way to give your legs a sexy boost during the early months.
Purse
Murval‘s black denim Joe Quilted Handbag ($22.50) is super chic. Plus, it boasts a hot pink interior.
— Anya Leon