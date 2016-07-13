The reality star took her three kids to New England for a weekend getaway

She may be Los Angeles born and bred, but Kourtney Kardashian is living a New Englander’s ideal summer.

The reality star, 37, and her three children – Mason, 6½; Penelope, 4; and 19-month-old Reign – headed to Nantucket island over the weekend for some R&R. Along with a nanny and a bodyguard, Kourtney and the kids headed to The Juice Bar on Broad Street, Monday, for some sweet treats.

Mason and Penelope toted large waffle cones filled with ice cream from the popular island hotspot. Mason went for a berry flavor, while Penelope chose a vanilla one.

Wearing jeans, white canvas sneakers and a green jacket, Kardashian sported aviator sunglasses and a slicked-back ponytail as she carried Penelope in her arms.

“She looks exactly like she does on TV,” one island-goer tells PEOPLE. “Petite, pretty, not overly made up.”

Earlier that day, the family strolled down Straight Wharf after grabbing lunch at local restaurant Cru Nantucket. And, later that afternoon, Kardashian and her crew made their way up to Main Street, where her bodyguard was spotted carting a few small shopping bags.

“She looked relaxed, having fun,” the same bystander says. “Not smiling, but not hurried or bothered. She looked like everyone else strolling and shopping.”