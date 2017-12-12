Kourtney Kardashian Shares Snap of Kids Penelope and Mason Sleeping in Matching Pajamas

Kourtney Kardashian shared an awww-worthy snap of kids Penelope and Mason Monday night, snoozing together in bed while wearing matching pajamas

Mason Dash and Penelope Scotland have an unmistakable brother-sister bond.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s two older kids looked snug and peaceful in a photo the reality star shared to Instagram Monday night, featuring the two youngsters cuddling together in bed, wearing matching pajamas.

“Goodnight,” was all the sweet post’s caption read.

The new snap of Penelope, 5, and Mason, 8 on Thursday, comes six days after the siblings made their KarJenner Christmas card debut on day six of the puzzle-worthy reveal, posing alongside their mom and little brother Reign Aston, 3 on Thursday.

While days three, six and 10 belonged to Kourtney’s children with ex Scott Disick (Reign starred solo on day three, Penelope on day 10), other Kardashian kids have made their own appearances since the reveal’s inception.

The 2017 KarJenner Christmas card rollout began on Dec. 1 with a panorama shot of Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West‘s 2-year-old son Saint, followed by snaps of his 4-year-old sister North on days two, four, six and seven (a few of those featuring her mama, too).

