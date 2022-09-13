Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Response to Son Mason Asking for McDonald's Fries After a Year Without

Kourtney Kardashian talked about her dedication to keeping her family healthy in a WSJ. Magazine interview published Monday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on September 13, 2022 01:30 PM
** EMBARGOED TILL MONDAY SEPTEMBER 12TH 8 AM *** Credit: Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine — Kourtney Kardashian Named Her Lemme Nutritional Gummies After a Phrase She Says 'All the Time'
Photo: Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is serious about health and wellness when her kids are concerned.

While announcing the launch of Lemme, her new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements in an interview with WSJ. Magazine published Monday, the eldest of the Kardashian siblings said that having kids made her more mindful about clean eating.

Kourtney shared the example of a recent incident that took place when she was enjoying one-on-one time with son Mason, 12.

"He said, 'Mom, I need McDonald's french fries today, please. It's been a year since I've had it,' " Kourtney shared. "I was like, 'Today's not the day, sorry.' "

In addition to Mason, Kourtney is also a mom to son Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Speaking about her in vitro fertility journey with husband Travis Barker, Kardashian said they decided to take a break. "It was a lot," Kourtney said. "I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

** EMBARGOED TILL MONDAY SEPTEMBER 12TH 8 AM *** Credit: Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine — <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Named Her Lemme Nutritional Gummies After a Phrase She Says 'All the Time'
Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ

Elsewhere in the interview, Kourtney credited Nicole Richie for helping her to think more critically about her family's food habits.

"Once I had kids was when I really bumped it up and started taking it more seriously," she said, noting that Richie "really helped."

"She was one of my only friends who had kids before I did. She was like, 'You have to buy this one book, Super Baby Food,' and it was all about making [your own] baby food. It taught me about organic products and, honestly, it changed my life on how I started eating," the Poosh founder explained.

"Then it was a snowball effect. You can't unlearn information, right? By the time I was pregnant with Penelope, I was fully in it and doing different kinds of cleanses — like I did a Panchakarma cleanse. All these different things that I was getting into really changed my life, [down to] home-cleaning products."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> family photos
Kourtney Kardashian with two of her kids. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

On a season one episode of The Kardashians that aired earlier this year, Kourtney celebrated life with a big, blended family.

"The more kids, the merrier. It's more people to love," said Kourtney, 43, in a confessional. "I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

"Travis is a really amazing father. It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient," she added. "I think because we've all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."

