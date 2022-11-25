Kourtney Kardashian's Stepson Landon Barker Says He's 'So Thankful' for Her and Her Family

Kourtney Kardashian got a special Thanksgiving shoutout from husband Travis Barker's 19-year-old son, Landon Asher Barker

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 03:55 PM
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated by Stepson Landon on Thanksgiving
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and her family are showing what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The Lemme founder, 43, shared photos from her family's holiday on her Instagram Story and reposted stepson Landon Asher's post in which the 19-year-old expressed gratitude for his newly extended family.

"@kourtneykardashian I'm so thankful for you and I love you guys!" he wrote in the post, which included a photo of himself, dad Travis Barker, Kourtney and her two younger children, son Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10.

Barker shares Landon — as well as daughter Alabama Luella, 16 — with ex Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23. Kardashian shares Reign and Penelope as well as son Mason, who turns 13 next month, with ex Scott Disick.

"I LOVE YOU and I am so thankful for you every day," Kardashian wrote over Landon's post.

On the recent season finale of The Kardashians, Kardashian talked about her blended family, explaining in a confessional, "Our family's expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for."

She continued, "I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."

During a family dinner, Landon added, "I just want to say I love you and I appreciate you guys and I miss you guys every day."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> family photos
Kourtney Kardashian with two of her kids. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

At the end of September, Kardashian posted about how she was excited for some family time this fall, saying the season makes her happy.

"There's just something about fall, back-to-school night, bedtimes, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins, my good morning song to wake everyone up, that makes me so happy!" her caption read.

